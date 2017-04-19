TRACY HAMM

Tracy “Hambone” Hamm, 57, a native of Tennessee and a resident of Morgan City, passed away Monday, April 10, 2017.
Tracy is survived by her son, Lee Wood Jr. and wife Jeri; fur baby, “Harley”; mother, Nancy Evans; five grandchildren, Micheal Wood, Ashley Wood, Aaron Peck, Kaylie Peck and Kobe Peck; siblings, Jimi Sorenson, Becky Weaver and husband Jimbo, Daphne Coleman and husband Brandon, David Ball, Priscilla Wilson, Mark Ludwig and wife Jennifer, and Isaac O’Cannon; nieces, nephews and many other family and friends.
Tracy was preceded in death by her father, Malcolm Hamm; and mother, Betty Hamm.
Memorial visitation will be held Saturday, April 22, 2017, at Hargrave Funeral Home from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.

