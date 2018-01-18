TRACY CANNON

Tracy Cannon, 56, a native of West Palm Beach, Florida, and resident of Berwick, died Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, at Patterson Healthcare.
She is survived by her companion; two daughters, Ashley Campbell of Patterson and Lechelle Deshotel of New Iberia; one son, Chase Cannon of Las Vegas; one brother, Scott Campbell of Brooksfield, Florida; and four grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Private memorial services will be held at a later date.

