TRACY CANNON
Thu, 01/18/2018 - 11:48am Anonymous
Tracy Cannon, 56, a native of West Palm Beach, Florida, and resident of Berwick, died Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, at Patterson Healthcare.
She is survived by her companion; two daughters, Ashley Campbell of Patterson and Lechelle Deshotel of New Iberia; one son, Chase Cannon of Las Vegas; one brother, Scott Campbell of Brooksfield, Florida; and four grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Private memorial services will be held at a later date.