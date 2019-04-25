December 28, 1962 — April 22, 2019

Tracy Ashley Lajaunie, 56, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, at Ochsner Foundation Hospital in New Orleans.

Tracy was born December 28, 1962, the daughter of Paul Ashley and Joy Case Weathers.

Tracy loved music and going on cruises with her family. She enjoyed going out to the casino and to concerts. Tracy was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. She will be missed by all who knew her.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Donald “Duck” Lajaunie of Morgan City; three sons, Jacob Lajaunie of Morgan City, Chace Lajaunie of Bossier City, and Drake Lajaunie of Lafayette; Mother, Joy Case Weathers; father, Paul Ashley; step father, Wayne Weathers; step mother, Judy Ashley; one brother, Todd Ashley and wife Tosha of Morgan City; two sisters, Dawn Glatter and husband Mike, and Angel Hartman and husband Duane, both of Morgan City; two step-sisters, Erin Weathers of Tennessee and Caroline Weathers of Texas; one grandson, Collin Duval; three godchildren, Jordan Landry and Aiden Ashley who are also her nephews, and Kelsey Crochet; five more nephews, Josh and Colby Glatter, Trent Landry and his wife Megan, Chase Landry and Courbin Aucoin; two nieces, Courtney Landry and her husband Blake, and Sarah Aucoin; Tracy’s special friends, Belinda Crochet and Rhonda Comeaux; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Tracy was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents, Jessie and Julia Case and Carol and Violet Ashley; and Uncles, Murphy Case, Jessie Case, Floyd Theriot, Roy Theriot and Earl Ashley.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Twin City Funeral Home with Father Clyde officiating. Visitation will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Twin City Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services.

After services, Tracy will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Mausoleum.