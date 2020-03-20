July 7, 1940 — March 19, 2020

Tracy Ann Verret Benoit Duval, 79, a lifelong resident of Amelia, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Ochsner St. Mary.

Tracy was born on July 7, 1940, in Amelia, the daughter of Sylvester Joseph Verret Sr. and Velma Mary Verret.

Tracy began her life of public service at the age of 15 by serving as Secretary of the Booster Club at J.S. Aucoin Elementary School in Amelia. She was faithfully dedicated to serving her community in numerous ways throughout her life. For over 40 years, Tracy worked as an election poll commissioner, often crocheting to pass the time during voting. In 1993, she was elected to serve on the board of the South Louisiana Electric Cooperative Association (SLECA), a position once held by her first husband, Noble Benoit. Tracy was elected by her community as the Justice of the Peace Ward 9 in 1996, serving until retirement in 2015. She was also a longtime advisor for the St. Mary Community Action Agency. Tracy was a faithful parishioner of St. Andrew Catholic Church where she served for many years in various capacities: as a first-grade catechism teacher, the creator of a preschool religion program in the late 1970s, as a member of the Ladies’ Altar Society, a lector, and Eucharistic Minister, often bringing Communion to the homebound. Tracy will always be remembered as someone who was kind and generous, enjoyed a good laugh and always had a good joke to tell. She made a lasting impression on everyone she met.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by four children, Noble Benoit and wife Lisa of Destrehan, Trevor Benoit and companion Angie of Amelia, Vincent Benoit and companion Katie of Amelia, and Adele Benoit Gotham and husband Kevin of New Orleans; godson, Charles “Chuck” Walters and wife Brenda of Amelia; three step-children, Larry J. Duval Jr. and wife Penny of Stephensville, Melinda Duval McCurry and husband Hoyt Jr. of Long Beach, Mississippi, and Tammy Duval Albritton and husband Herman Jr. of Morgan City; five grandchildren, Jordan Benoit, Raleigh Poché (and husband Brian), Audrey Gotham, Alexandra “Alex” Gotham, and Krista Walters (and her daughter Myra); eight step-grandchildren, Nathaniel Duval, Cody Duval, Chelsea Blanchard, Anna Blanchard, Kristen Blanchard, Andrew Albritton, Ross Albritton and Madeline Albritton; one great-grandchild; and five step-great-grandchildren.

Tracy was preceded in death by her parents, Sylvester Sr. and Velma Mary Verret; her first husband, Noble Joseph Benoit; second husband, Larry J. Duval Sr.; one sister, Alice Mae Walters; and one brother, Sylvester “S.J.” Verret Jr.

The family would like to thank Denise Chaisson, Barbara Breaux and Cheryl Hebert, Tracy’s caregivers, for the loving care they gave to Tracy. They would also like to thank the doctors and staff of Ochsner St. Mary and Ochsner Foundation Hospital for all they did during Tracy’s illness.

Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with the limited gatherings, the funeral services for Ms. Tracy will be held privately by the immediate family. Friends are encouraged to view and leave a memory of Tracy for the family on our website. The family thanks everyone for their understanding during this difficult time. Once the restrictions have been lifted, a public memorial Mass will be held to celebrate Tracy’s life.