October 16, 1945- January 30, 2018

Tommy James Broussard Sr. of Morgan City, age 72, passed away Tuesday evening, Jan. 30, 2018, at his home with his wife by his side.

Tommy was born Oct. 16, 1945 in Morgan City, the seventh of 13 children to the late Louis and Amelie Rebert Broussard.

Working tirelessly since the age of 14, Tommy joined the U.S. Army in 1966 and served his country honorably in Vietnam. Upon his return, he married the former Evelyn Michel in March 1967, and together they raised three children at their places in Morgan City and Belle River; celebrating their 50th anniversary last March.

Like most of his brothers, Tommy was employed nearly all of his life as a welder; working offshore on facility and pipe lay operations and at various fabrication yards. Tommy was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, American Legion Post 242, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 4222, and other veterans organizations. Tommy thoroughly enjoyed cooking and he loved spending time with his family.

Besides his parents, Tommy was preceded in death by his brother, Lloyd and his sister, Emelda Lightsey.

Tommy is survived by Evelyn and his three sons; TJ and wife Janet of Boutte, Louisiana, Mark of Morgan City, and John and wife Sara of Morgan City; his six grandchildren, David, Mark Jr., Laura, Caroline, Sarah and Elyse; his siblings, Merlin and wife Dorothy, George and wife Genevieve, Alberta Adams, Beulah Bourgeois and husband Mike, Floyd and wife Diane, Robert and wife Debbie, Leroy and wife Lana, Janet Fincher and husband David, Janice Courville and husband Armond, and Clint; his brother-in-law, Drew Michel and wife Peggy; his sisters-in-law, Mary Jane and Anna Belle; as well as many, many wonderful nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, at Sacred Heart Church in Morgan City, with Father Freddie Decal officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. before the mass.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations may be made to the charity of their choice or to Tommy’s favorite charity, the Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 50008, Studio City, CA 91614-5001 or on their website www.garysinisefoundation.org/donate.