July 20, 1947 – December 1, 2017

Tina Willis Frederick, 70, born in Austin, TX and a longtime resident of Franklin, was peacefully called home by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in the evening hours of Friday, December 1, 2017, following a lengthy battle with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA-P).

Tina was a teacher in the St. Mary Parish School System where she dedicated 37 years to the education of so many students. She was a very giving person who found joy in helping others and who had a deep love for her family, friends, and all of her students. When she wasn’t spending time with family and friends, she could be found enjoying her favorite pastime, shopping. Tina will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those she leaves to cherish her memory include her two daughters, Christina F. Lopez and her husband Keith and Heather F. Guthrie and her husband Jason; three grandchildren, Sarah K. Guthrie, Jason Ray Guthrie and Tino Lopez; one great grandson, Preston Wade Schexnaider, all of Franklin; one brother, Ronald Willis of New Hampshire; five sisters-in-law, Cheryl Willis, Helen Johnson, Gayle Vilcan, Sharon Boudreaux, and Trudy Frederick; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her former husband, Ronnie J. Frederick; her parents, Royce I. Willis and Vada Pardue Willis; one brother, Royce O. Willis; three brothers-in-law, Archie Vilcan, David Frederick, and John Boudreaux; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Theodore Frederick and Gloria Doucet Frederick.

Memorial services will be held Friday, December 8, at 7 p.m. at the Crossing Place Fellowship in Franklin, with a gathering of family and friends beginning at 4 p.m. Inurnment will be held privately at a later date in the Franklin Cemetery.

Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com.

