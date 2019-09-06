Tina Marie Singleton, 53, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in Brookhaven, Mississippi.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Siracusaville Recreation Center. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

She is survived by two brothers, Keith Singleton and Kevin Singleton, both of Morgan City; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.