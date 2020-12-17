Timothy “Timmy” John Ohmer, 54, a resident of Amelia, passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020, at his home.

Timmy was born on November 2, 1966 in Morgan City, the son of Cleveland J. Ohmer Sr. and Shirley Roy Ohmer.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his parents, Cleveland J. Ohmer Sr. and Shirley Roy Ohmer of Amelia; two sisters, Rita Chatsko and husband Micheal of Schriever, Phyllis Ohmer of Thibodaux; two brothers, Cleveland J. Ohmer Jr. of Amelia and Howard James Ohmer and wife Andree of Thibodaux; two God children, Taneka Lynn Ohmer and Jayna Renee Landry both of Thibodaux; numerous nieces and nephews.

Timmy was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Oliver and Edna Roy; paternal grandparents, Phillip Ohmer and Helen Solar; one brother, Michael Anthony Ohmer; three nephews, Jordan Joseph Mayon, Xavier John Ohmer and Jamie John Folse.

A memorial visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2020 at Twin City Funeral Home with a memorial service being held at 2:00 p.m.