TIMOTHY 'TIM' GERARD THIBODAUX

August 15, 1959- March 31, 2019

Timothy Gerard Thibodaux, a native and resident of Franklin, passed away at Franklin Foundation Hospital at the age of 59 on Sunday, March 31, 2019.

Tim, as he was known by most, was born on Saturday, August 15, 1959, the fifth of six children born to the late Milton J. Thibodaux Sr. and the late Joyce Hebert Thibodaux. Tim was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and uncle who lived his life in service to others. He was a veteran firefighter for 28 years with the Franklin Fire Department, where he also served as Fire Chief for 11 years. Tim also served for many years as a reserve police officer with the Franklin Police Department, and was currently working with the City of Franklin as the Director of Planning and Zoning. Tim enjoyed hunting and fishing, as well as NASCAR and Saints football. But what he enjoyed most in life was time spent with his family, especially his twin grandsons, who filled his heart with joy. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who were fortunate to have known him.

Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his wife of 31 years, Faith Guillotte Thibodaux; his son, Lucas Matthew Thibodaux and his wife Jennifer; his twin grandsons (also known as Paw Paw’s boys), Logan and Landon Thibodaux; four siblings, Milton “Johnnie” Thibodaux Jr. and his wife Janet, Albert E. Thibodaux and his wife Lorraine, Gregory Thibodaux and his wife Cindy, and Jeannine Thibodaux Bertrand and her husband Alex; his godson, Skyler James Thibodaux; many nieces and nephews who thought the world of their uncle; as well as numerous family members and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Lance Micheal Thibodaux; his brother, Glenn C. Thibodaux; his father and mother-in-law, Horton Guillotte and June Pontiff Guillotte; his paternal grandparents, Emile and Elda Daigle Thibodaux; and maternal grandparents, Albert and Lillian Savoie Hebert.

Funeral services will be held Friday, April 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Ibert’s Mortuary in Franklin, followed by interment in the Franklin Cemetery. Father Cedric Sonnier will conduct the services.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Thursday from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Ibert’s Mortuary, with the Holy Rosary being prayed at 7 in the evening. Visiting hours will resume Friday morning at 8 a.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association (heart.org), the American Diabetes Association (diabetes.org), or the National Kidney Foundation (kidney.org).

