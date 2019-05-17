TIMOTHY KIRK PAUL

Timothy Kirk Paul, 50, a resident of Morgan City, died Friday, May 3, 2019.
Visitation will be Saturday from 8 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at MK Dixon Funeral Home in Baldwin. Burial will follow in The Willing Workers Cemetery in Patterson.
He is survived by a son, Jarell Collie of Germany; his parents, Wilmer and Betty Paul of Morgan City; two stepdaughters; eight grandchildren; four brothers, Daniel Paul of Baton Rouge, Dwain Paul of Lafayette, Carmichael Paul of Patterson and Damon Paul of Prairieville; two sisters, Sheila Paul of Lafayette and Tara Mickens of Houma; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents.
MK Dixon Funeral Home of Baldwin is in charge of arrangements.

