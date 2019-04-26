November 13, 1978 — April 20, 2019

Tiffany Michelle Glynn, a native of Morgan City and a resident of Jena, Louisiana, was called home to be with the Lord on April 20, 2019, at the age of 40.

Those left to cherish her beautiful memory are her parents, David and Angela Glynn of Lafayette, Louisiana; one brother, Sean Glynn of Mandeville, Louisiana; her aunt, Jacquelyn Boudreaux of Houma, Louisiana; her aunt, Rosalie Streva and husband Jerry of Lafayette, Louisiana; and her uncle, Phillip Guarisco of Corpus Christi, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Easton and Anita Glynn; her maternal grandparents, Phillip and Elizabeth Guarisco; and her uncle, Peter Guarisco.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday, April 27, 2019, from 9 a.m. until time of services at 1 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home with Father Freddie Decal officiating. Following services Tiffany will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.

Arrangements under the direction of Hargrave Funeral Home.