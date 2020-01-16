Tiffany Marie Griffin, 47, a resident and native of Patterson, LA, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 7:32 a.m. at her residence.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the St. Luke Baptist Church, 1709 Harry St., Patterson, LA., from noon until funeral services at p.m., with Reverend Keith Verrett, Officiating. Burial will follow funeral services in the Willing Workers Cemetery in Patterson, LA.

Memories of Tiffany will forever remain in the hearts of her companion, Anderson E. Singleton; her four children, Elshaddi Griffin, Treylon Singleton, Aliah Griffin and Tiera Singleton, all of Patterson, LA; her father, Alvin Sidney Griffin Jr. of Orange, TX; three brothers, Alvin (Lorettach) Griffin of Lafayette, LA, I’Lee Griffin of Orange, TX, and Calvin Griffin Sr. of Patterson, LA; one sister, Roberta (Willie) Daniels of Patterson, LA; stepbrother, James Nicholas of Morgan City; four stepsisters, Takesha Jones, Janice Nash and Felica Darby, all of Patterson, and Agnes Prevost of Lafayette; her god-father, Willie Douglas; best friend, LaShawna Leggett of Morgan City, LA; a god-daughter, Mynesha Pitts; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Tiffany was preceded in death by her mother, Catherine Gant Griffin; her grandparents, Rev. Benjamin Douglas Sr. and Pauline Douglas, and Dora Triggs and Alvin Sidney Griffin Sr.; her great-grandparents, Willie Favors Sr. and Florence Favors; and her godmother, Julie White Wilson.

