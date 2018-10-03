Thomas Riley, Sr., 58 a resident of Morgan City, La., passed away Saturday September 22, 2018 at 4:05 AM at Teche Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be observed on Thursday, October 4, 2018 from 10:00 A.M. until funeral services at 11:00 A.M. at the Railroad Avenue Church of Christ 1105 Railroad Avenue Morgan City, LA, with Brother Michael Ledet, officiating the services. Burial will follow funeral services in the Morgan City Cemetery.

Memories of Thomas Sr., will forever remain the hearts of his wife of thirty-five years, Linda Washington-Riley; his two sons, Quentin Riley of Patterson, LA, Channing Riley, Sr. and Thomas Riley, Jr, of Houma, LA; his father, Herbert Riley, Sr.; seven sisters, Debra Riley Boutte, Clara (Vernon) Williams, Sheryl Riley, Hazel (Danny Sr.) Williams, Patricia Jones, Delecia (Shelton) Jackson and Victoria Jones; five brothers, Herbert Riley, Jr., Brian Keith Riley, August Jones, Elwood Jones, and Edward Jones; five grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Thomas Sr., was preceded in death by his mother, one brother, two brothers-in-law, and his godparents.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City/Franklin/Jeanerette/Houma in charge of arrangements.