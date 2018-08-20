September 23, 1931 — August 18, 2018

Thomas L. “Tex” Palmer, a longtime resident of Verdunville, passed away at his home on Saturday, August 18, 2018, at the age of 86.

Tex was a veteran of the United States Air Force and Army, having served in Germany during the Korean War. He was a longtime Corporate Pilot, flying for Cameron Iron Works for the majority of his career, as well as for various other companies.

Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his wife of 62 years, Marion Landry Palmer; two daughters, Chris Palmer Grabert and her husband Jay and Belinda Palmer Trahan; five grandchildren, Walter Fletcher and his wife Sami, Melody Cheramie and her husband Brook, Dustin Palmer, Amy Comeaux and her husband Marshall, and Katie Trahan and her boyfriend Chase Hunt; six great-grandchildren, Christian Fletcher, Aria and Landon Cheramie, Kenzie LaRive, and Tucker and Cecilia Comeaux; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his son, James “Jimbo” Palmer; his parents, John Palmer and Eula Savoie Palmer; and his son-in-law, Sidney “Don” Trahan.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 21, 2018, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Centerville during a 2:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church beginning at 12:00 p.m. with the Holy Rosary being prayed at 1:00 p.m. Following the Mass, Tex will be cremated with inurnment being held Thursday, August 23, at 3:00 p.m. at Ibert’s Memorial Park Cemetery in Patterson. Father Ruben Primor will conduct the services.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, by mail at 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, by phone at 800-805-5856, or online at www.stjude.org., or to your favorite charity.

