Fri, 07/20/2018 - 11:28am

Thomas Jackson
Thomas Jackson, 78, a native of Lafourche Parish and resident of Larose, died Monday, July 16, 2018.
Visitation will be Saturday from noon until services at 2 p.m. at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Larose. Burial will follow in church cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Audry Lewis Jackson of Larose; five sons, Thomas Jackson of Franklin, Tyrone Williams, Ashley Williams and Quentin Williams, all of Larose, and Brandon Williams of Morgan City; three daughters, Troyelene Wallace, J’Anise Williams and Sherri Jenkins, all of Larose; 20 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a brother, the Rev. Cleophus Jackson Sr. of Larose; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, great-grandchild, parents, two brothers and paternal and maternal grandparents.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

