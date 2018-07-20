Thomas Jackson

Thomas Jackson, 78, a native of Lafourche Parish and resident of Larose, died Monday, July 16, 2018.

Visitation will be Saturday from noon until services at 2 p.m. at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Larose. Burial will follow in church cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Audry Lewis Jackson of Larose; five sons, Thomas Jackson of Franklin, Tyrone Williams, Ashley Williams and Quentin Williams, all of Larose, and Brandon Williams of Morgan City; three daughters, Troyelene Wallace, J’Anise Williams and Sherri Jenkins, all of Larose; 20 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a brother, the Rev. Cleophus Jackson Sr. of Larose; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, great-grandchild, parents, two brothers and paternal and maternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.