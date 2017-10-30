Theresa Templet Simoneaux, 83, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, surrounded by her loving family.

Theresa was born Oct. 15, 1934, in Pierre Part, the daughter of Robert Paul Templet and Adeline Blanch Porshe Templet.

Theresa was a very nurturing mother; no matter what her children did, she stuck by their side. She enjoyed sitting outside on her swing, hunting and fishing, and going for long road trips with her daughters.

Theresa will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her companion, Aaron Hebert of Morgan City; three daughters, Brenda Johnson and husband Ted of Patterson, Donna Foreman of Morgan City, and Patricia Verret and husband Mark of Morgan City; one son, Thomas “Tommy” Simoneaux and significant other Cheryl Beneditto; four grandsons, Bruce Rock of Berwick, Bryan Rock and wife Julia of Bayou Vista, Brent Foreman and wife Jennifer of Patterson, and Jamie Verret and wife Caitlin of Bayou Vista; one granddaughter, Brooke Derouen and husband Lance of Morgan City; 11 great-grandchildren, Mikayla Rock of Patterson, Tania Vasquez of Patterson, Chance Vasquez of Patterson, Tristan Rock of Bayou Vista, Kaitlyn Rock of Bayou Vista, Gage Rock of Berwick, Peyton Rock of Berwick, Harlie Foreman of Patterson, Adalyn Foreman of Patterson, Grace Derouen of Morgan City, and Giulana Derouen of Morgan City; one brother, Charles Templet and wife Louise of Pierre Part; and one brother-in-law, Leo Simoneaux of Bayou L’Ourse.

Theresa was preceded in death by her husband Earl Andrew Simoneaux; her parents, Robert and Adeline Templet; one granddaughter, Tina Vasquez; two brothers, Alvin Templet and Gaulbert Templet; and one sister, Rita Metrejean.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass at Sacred Heart Church, with Father Wilfredo Decal. Mass will begin at 11 a.m. After Mass Theresa will be laid to rest in Morgan City Cemetery.