Theresa Ann Clark, “Aunt Betty” to her southern relatives, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2018, after a short illness.

Born near Patterson, Louisiana, in 1937, as the ninth of 10 children born to Tete and Eva Lombas, Theresa spent her formative years living on or near Bayou Teche. In the early 60’s, she accompanied husband Joseph Clark Jr. to upstate New York and soon became an active member of the community in her adopted hometown of Oswego. In recent years, Theresa made her home in Spanish Fork, Utah, Syracuse, New York, and Monmouth, Oregon.

Theresa is predeceased by her parents; brothers, Albert, Sidney, Houston and Junior; sisters, Mary Hooks, Leona Higgins, Lillian Nichols and Virginia Myers; husbands, Joseph Clark Jr., George Goth and Alan Barras; son, Joseph Clark III; and grandson, Bryan Bogart.

She is survived by her sister, Cecile Grow of Morgan City, Louisiana; daughter, Debra Clark-Barber of Syracuse, New York; son, Vernon (Ann) Clark of Sterling, New York; son, Daniel (Kim) Clark of Monmouth, Oregon; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and countless nieces and nephews.

Theresa was fiercely proud of her “Cajun” heritage, and her life and experiences will live on as reflected in her stunning pen-and-ink drawings of bayou scenes. She loved cooking, gardening, reading, sewing, and a little Kahlua in her coffee at Christmastime. Her joy and her bright smile will truly be missed.

Services will be private. Please feel free to make a memorial donation in Theresa’s name to the charity of your choice.