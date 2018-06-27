A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, June 29, 2018, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church for Mrs. Theresa “Muz” Boudreaux, 90, who passed away on June 23, 2018 at 9:36 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

Bishop Emeritus Michael Jarrell will be Celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Inurnment will take place in the St. Theresa Mausoleum at Sts. Peter and Paul Mausoleum.

Mrs. Theresa, a resident of Lafayette, was the daughter of the late Denis Bodin Sr. and the former Laurence Hebert. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, and cooking, but most of all she enjoyed the time she spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Charles Boudreaux, Denis Boudreaux Sr., Barbara Boudreaux Pestinger, Kenny Boudreaux and wife Toni; grandchildren, Tracy, Robby, Jennifer, Kevin, Kimberly, Kerie, David, Chase, Tony, Amanda, Stacey; 17 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandson; siblings, Grace Haydel, Denis “Trim” Bodin Jr., Francis Bodin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Edmond Boudreaux; parents, Denis Bodin Sr. and Laurence Bodin; grandson, Denis J. Boudreaux Jr.; and 7 brothers and sisters.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home of Scott on Friday, June 29, 2018 from 9:00 AM until the time of the Memorial Mass. A Rosary will be recited at 10:00 AM at the funeral home.

Personal condolences may be sent to the Boudreaux family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.

