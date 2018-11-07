Theophilus “Tito” Baldwin, 59, a resident of Houston, TX and native of Jeanerette, La., passed away on Wednesday October 31, 2018 at 6:07 a.m. at his residence in Houston, TX.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at the First Jerusalem Baptist Church 835 Monnot Rd. Jeanerette, La. 70544, from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. with Reverend Arthur Lee Alexander officiating the services. Burial will follow in the Morning Pilgrim Cemetery of Jeanerette.

Memories of Theophilus Baldwin, his wife of thirteen years, Sharon Ausbie-Baldwin of Houston, TX; his mother, Mrs. George (Mary Alice) Pierce, a step-mother, Shallow Phillips all of Jeanerette, La.; three children, Theopolis Baldwin, Jr. of Houston, TX, Tananna (Edward Polidore Sr.) Baldwin and Angelica Baldwin both of Jeanerette, La.; four other children Sharon Allen and Brandon Allen of Jeanerette, La.; Sharonda Ausbie, Richard Ausbie, and Shakelia (Gary) Ausbie-Babers all of Houston, TX; twelve brothers, Robert Kennedy of Los Vegas, NV, Jack Baldwin Jr of Los Angeles, CA, Jerry Baldwin of Shreveport, La., Joseph Alfred (Mae Gloria) of Lafayette, La., Raymond Burney, Matthew Baldwin Sr., Robert Lewis, and Donovan Lewis all of Jeanerette, La., Cortez Lewis ( Kyla) of Westlake, La.; five sisters, Rosa Gray of Shreveport, La., Mrs. Jessie (Cornelia) Engleton of Jeanerette, La., Mrs. Johnell (Annie) Lewis, Jr., and Mrs. Anderson (Juanita) Clay, Jr., of New Iberia, La. and Hilda Baldwin of Baton Rouge, La.; a step-brother, Gregory Pierce of Baton Rouge, La.; four brothers-in-law, four sisters-in-law, seventeen grandchildren, a special cousin,, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Theophilus was preceded in death by his father, two grandchildren,; two sisters, one brother, and a step-father.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Jeanerette-Franklin-Houma in charge of arrangements.

