September 11, 1919 — June 29, 2020

Theodore “Ted” Joseph Newport was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on September 11, 1919 and passed away from natural causes on June 29, 2020.

A former Berwick resident, he was a graduate of Morgan City High School and Woodbury Business College in Los Angeles, California.

Ted was a World War II Veteran and served as a fighter pilot in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He was honorably discharged with the rank of First Lieutenant. He is a life member of the Military Officers Association of America, and a member of American Legion Post No. 14 in Shreveport.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where he served as Usher for many years until his move to the Savannah at the Oaks five years ago.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and wife of 65 years, Yvonne.

Our father was a kind and loving man who loved his family and had a wild sense of humor. He is survived by his son, Gary Newport (Bonita) and his daughter, Vicki Franks (Rob) and his grandchildren, Todd Muslow (Leah) and Audra Hicks (Alan) and Lindsay and Morgan Newport. He is also survived by his four great-grandchildren, Grant, Ben and Luke Muslow and Elias Hicks, and his sister-in-law, Patti Putney of Vincennes, Illinois and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Dr. and Mrs. Pete Blanchard who took care of our father for over 40 years. We would also like to thank Janice Latvala, Manager of the Savannah at the Oaks, Julie Angel, Concierge at the Savannah at the Oaks, the Nursing Staff and his caregivers, Gwen, Bridget and Sharonda for the love and care shown to our father during his years as a resident and especially during his final days.

Ted’s Visitation will begin on Thursday July 2 at noon in the Chapel at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. Following the service will be a graveside in Centuries Memorial Park.

His pallbearers are Mr. Bob Going, Mr. Bud Bruce, Judge Stephen Calloway, Mr. Oscar Draughn, his grandson, Mr. Todd Muslow and three great-grandsons, Grant, Ben and Luke Muslow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Catholic Charities of North Louisiana, 331 E 71st Street, Shreveport, LA, 71106.

Centuries Memorial Funeral Home & Cemetery of Shreveport is in charge of arrangements.