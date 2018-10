Theodore P. “Curly” Perdue, a former resident of Morgan City, passed away Oct. 11, 2018.

He was born Dec. 13, 1920.

He is survived by a daughter, Sherry Perdue, and a son, Bret Perdue

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday, Oct. 19, at Twin City Funeral Home in Morgan City. The funeral will be at 1 p.m. Friday, also at Twin City. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Morgan City Cemetery.