December 6, 1942 — August 26, 2020

Terry Paul Wiggins, 77, a resident of Bayou Vista, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Terry was born on December 6, 1942, in Morgan City, the son of Harry Paul Wiggins and Annie Marie Vallet Wiggins.

Terry served his country proudly in the United States Navy from 1960 to 1963. He gained a love for flying at an early age and was a licensed pilot who always enjoyed his flight time. Woodworking was a passion of Terry’s and he built a little business called “Off His Rocker” where he made anything out of wood, from knick knacks to rocking furniture. Terry was a tug boat captain and owner and operator of Basin Towing Inc.; he could always be found navigating the Louisiana waterways aboard the Miss Paula with his co-captain, Captain Tommy. When Terry wasn’t working, he enjoyed traveling and tinkering in his shed, or getting in the car to go on a sightseeing adventure. Terry and his family have been parishioners of St. Bernadette Catholic Church since its beginning.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 56 years, Agatha Vicknair Wiggins of Bayou Vista; four children, Paula Ann Wiggins Oliver of Hollywood, Florida, Terri Lynn Wiggins Moore and husband John of Huffman, Texas, Becky Marie Wiggins of Morgan City, and Thomas “Tommy” Paul Wiggins and wife Julie Kullman of Berwick; four grandchildren, Tyler Paul Moore of Houston, Texas, Andrea “Andee” Michelle Moore of Huffman, Texas, and Trevor Paul Wiggins and Nicholas James Wiggins, both of Berwick; and one great-grandson, Cohen Michael Moore. Terry is also survived by two brothers, Harry Lee Wiggins and wife Ruth of Patterson and Farryl Wiggins and wife Renee’ of Bayou Vista; one sister, Sandra Messenger of Gonzales; and one brother-in-law, Warren Cothron of Bayou Vista.

Terry was preceded in death by his father and mother, Harry Paul and Annie Vallet Wiggins; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Edmond and Elise Vicknair; one sister, Cynthia Wiggins Cothron; one sister-in-law, Elise “Darlene” Weaver; and brothers-in-law, Leonard “LJ” Vicknair, Edmond Vicknair Jr. and John Messenger

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church with Father Thainese Alphonse celebrating Mass. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until Mass time in the church. Following Mass, mausoleum entombment with Military Honors will be in the Morgan City Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered by the United States Navy and the East St. Mary Veterans Funeral Squad.

Due to the current restrictions with limited gatherings, current guidelines will only allow for 250 people in attendance at the funeral Mass, while still practicing social distancing. Masks will be required upon entering St. Bernadette Church.