June 22, 1957 — May 13, 2020

Terry Michael Ryan, 62, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston, Texas. He was born in Anahuac, Texas, on June 22, 1957. He was a resident of Port Bolivar, Texas, for over 35 years and a former resident of Morgan City. He was a Marine Engineer and worked for the Galveston/Port Bolivar Ferry Service.

Terry was a graduate of Morgan City High School.

He was preceded in death by his father, James E. Ryan Sr.

He is survived by his mother, Esther Ryan; brother, James E. Ryan Jr. and wife Carol; sister, Cathy Holland and husband Tony; nieces, Candace Breaux (Jeremy), Erin Marietta (Matt), Danielle Leger (John), Katie Ryan, and Melissa Holland; five great-nieces; and a host of other family members and good friends.

A memorial service was held Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home chapel, the Rev. Aaron Sanders officiated.