Terry Lee Aucoin, age 68, formerly of Morgan City, Louisiana, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Terry was a graduate of Morgan City High School and Northeast Louisiana University in 1973, receiving his Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting. He was a member of Theta Xi fraternity and two-time editor of the University yearbook, the Chac-ahoula.

While working as controller at the News-Star, he was instrumental in the founding and launching of USA Today in 1982. Since 1989, Terry served as the Chief Financial Officer for Pilot Catas-trophe Services. He worked diligently throughout his life to provide fulfillment for himself and especially those for whom he cared and loved.

Aside from his career, Terry served as President of the Monroe Jaycees Inc., was appointed Mayor for the Day in Monroe, was a founding board member of Ronald McDonald House in Monroe, and the founder of the Twin Cities Mardi Gras Krewe of Janus.

He was the co-creator of Praisin’ in the Sun and all of its charitable endeavors. He was also the co-founder of Pour Baby and a la cork. Terry enjoyed traveling, experiencing fine food and wine, but most especially spending his time with his friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Junius Phillip Aucoin; and siblings, Ronald Joseph Aucoin, Melvin Joseph Aucoin, Carl Phillip Aucoin and Dea Marie Aucoin.

Terry is survived by his lifelong partner, Kenny Dumas of Mobile; two sons, Andy (Kellie) Aucoin of Cumming, Georgia, and Matthew (Leslie) Aucoin of Atlanta, Georgia; mother, Ethel Aucoin of Morgan City, Louisiana; two brothers, Jody (Cameron Foreman) Aucoin of Lafayette, Louisiana and Jude (Lindy) Aucoin of Greensboro, North Carolina; grandchildren, Drew, Thomas and Parker Aucoin of Cumming, Georgia; Amelia Aucoin of Atlanta, Georgia; mother of Andy and Matthew, Ginger Durrett; and numerous other loving family members and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Mobile. The family will receive friends one hour prior to Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, Child Advocacy Center, The Dumas-Wesley Center, Penelope House, Mitchell Cancer Institute or a charity of choice.

Arrangements by Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., 27409 Hwy 98 Daphne, AL 36526, www.wolfefuneralhomes.com.