Terry Feske, born June 30, 1926 and died Good Friday, April 14, 2017. Beloved mother, Terry is survived by her three children, Millicent C. Feske of Ardmore, Penn.; Victor H. Feske III of Natchitoches, La.; and Steven K. Feske, of Belmont, Mass, and her three grandchildren, Samuel, Joel and Katherine.
Funeral services and burial were held in Childersburg, Alabama, on April 19, 2017. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Franklin on Saturday, June 24, at 11 a.m.