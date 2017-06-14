TERRY FESKE

Wed, 06/14/2017 - 9:50am Roger Stouff

Terry Feske, born June 30, 1926 and died Good Friday, April 14, 2017. Beloved mother, Terry is survived by her three children, Millicent C. Feske of Ardmore, Penn.; Victor H. Feske III of Natchitoches, La.; and Steven K. Feske, of Belmont, Mass, and her three grandchildren, Samuel, Joel and Katherine.
Funeral services and burial were held in Childersburg, Alabama, on April 19, 2017. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Franklin on Saturday, June 24, at 11 a.m.

