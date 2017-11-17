Terry Antoine Dubois Jr., 55, a resident of Morgan City, passed away on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.

He is survived by his wife, Irene Dubois; his sons, James Dubois, Bruce Dubois, and Cody Dubois; his mother, Rebecca Authement; his grandchildren and his siblings.

The family requests that a time of visitation be observed on Sunday from 9 a.m. until time of services at 1 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. Dismissal will follow at the end of services.