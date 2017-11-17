TERRY ANTOINE DUBOIS JR.

Fri, 11/17/2017 - 11:51am Anonymous

Terry Antoine Dubois Jr., 55, a resident of Morgan City, passed away on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.
He is survived by his wife, Irene Dubois; his sons, James Dubois, Bruce Dubois, and Cody Dubois; his mother, Rebecca Authement; his grandchildren and his siblings.
The family requests that a time of visitation be observed on Sunday from 9 a.m. until time of services at 1 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. Dismissal will follow at the end of services.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2017