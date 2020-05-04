TEMPIE PARKER
Mon, 05/04/2020 - 10:56am
Tempie Parker, 94, a native of Verdunville and resident of Patterson, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Patterson Healthcare.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete at this time.
