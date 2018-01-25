Tellis Matthews Sr., 67, a native of Houma and resident of New Iberia, died Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, at his residence.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Franklin. Military honors will follow services. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary.

He is survived by six sons, Tellis Matthews Jr. of Opelousas, Shane Matthews of Arizona, Demetrius Crachain and Deon Phillips, both of New Iberia, Daniel Nixon of Amelia and Kedrick Peters of Franklin: six daughters, Shimara Phillips, Arriana Fontnett and Chantel Brisco, all of New Iberia, Telisha Matthews of Thibodaux, and Monica Peters and Michelle Hilts, both of Franklin; his companion; one brother, Robert Matthews Sr. of Franklin; four sisters, Emma Singleton of Atlanta, Ida Matthews and Shirley Matthews, both of Houma, and Victoria Provost of Baldwin; a step-daughter, Danielle Mack; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter and four brothers.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.