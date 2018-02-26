TECHE Project meet set March 3

TECHE Project will hold its 2018 membership meeting has been rescheduled for Saturday, March 3, at Oaklawn Manor.

This year’s theme is “Sugarcane Families” and will include hors d’oeuvres and deserts, all made with raw Louisiana cane sugar. There will be live music, door prizes and a silent auction.

TECHE Project members may attend at no charge. For others there is an entrance fee which is $20, the price of membership.

Guest speaker is Donna McGee Onebane, author of “The House That Sugarcane Built: The Louisiana Burguieres.”

TECHE Project is an organization dedicated to making the bayou a healthier waterway for fishing, kayaking, canoeing, boating, tubing and swimming. They advocate improved water quality in the watershed through reduction of non-point source pollution. They also work at trash and debris cleanup, bankline erosion prevention, wood duck nesting boxes, floating docks, water quality monitoring and development of paddle trails.

Annual membership is $20 for a single person, $50 for a family up to four, and $100 for a business.

Donate online at:

http://www.techeproject.org

Or mail to

TECHE Project

P.O. Box 165

Arnaudville, La. 70512

There are also sponsorship levels ranging from $101 to $5,000.