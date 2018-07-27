TAWANDA ROGERS

Fri, 07/27/2018 - 10:51am

Tawanda Rogers, 41, a native of Natchez, Mississippi and resident of Houma, died Wednesday, July 18, 2018 in Las Vegas.
Visitation was today at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Chauvin. Burial followed in church cemetery.
She is survived by a daughter, Ty’Ashia Stewart of Houma; parents, Patricia and James Earls Sr. of Natchez, Mississippi; brother, James Earls Jr. of Morgan City; sisters, Amanda Earls, Chelsea Earls and Jontranae Eanochs, all of Houma; maternal grandmother; and a host of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents and maternal grandfather.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

