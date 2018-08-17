Tasha Allen, 45, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, died Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.

Visitation will be from 8 a.m. Saturday until funeral time at 10 a.m. at New Zion Baptist Church in Houma. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her sons, Aaron Smith, Diamante’ Gray, and Leron Calloway of Houma; daughters, Brittney and Deana Allen of Houma; five grandchildren; parents, Augustine Bethune of Houma and George Talley Sr. of Morgan City; brothers, George Talley Jr., Joseph, Raymond, and Bryan Allen all of Houma; sisters, Robin Allen, Quindolyn Boyd, Monique and Doreen Bethune; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her grandchild, brother, and paternal grandmother and maternal grandparents. Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.