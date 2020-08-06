Tammy Verrett, 61, a resident of Morgan City, died Friday, July 31, 2020, at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City.

She is survived by her son, Nick Hillebran of Morgan City; and mother, Shirley Zeringue.

She was preceded in death by her father and maternal grandparents.

A memorial visitation will be Saturday, 2-6 p.m., at Twin City Funeral Home, with up to 100 family members and guests allowed. Face masks and social distancing required.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.