TAMMY VERRETT

Thu, 08/06/2020 - 11:07am

Tammy Verrett, 61, a resident of Morgan City, died Friday, July 31, 2020, at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City.
She is survived by her son, Nick Hillebran of Morgan City; and mother, Shirley Zeringue.
She was preceded in death by her father and maternal grandparents.
A memorial visitation will be Saturday, 2-6 p.m., at Twin City Funeral Home, with up to 100 family members and guests allowed. Face masks and social distancing required.
Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

