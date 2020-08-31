Article Image Alt Text

TAMMY SCULLY

Mon, 08/31/2020 - 11:11am

Tammy Scully, 56, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.
She is survived by four brothers, John Scully Jr., Russell Scully and Gary Scully of Brookhaven, Mississippi, and David Scully of Bayou Vista; one sister, Sylvia Kircher of Patterson; and a host of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother and maternal grandparents.
Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2020