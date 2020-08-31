Tammy Scully, 56, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.

She is survived by four brothers, John Scully Jr., Russell Scully and Gary Scully of Brookhaven, Mississippi, and David Scully of Bayou Vista; one sister, Sylvia Kircher of Patterson; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother and maternal grandparents.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.