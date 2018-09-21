Tammy Romero Warrington, 55, a resident of Berwick, passed away Tuesday, September 18, 2018.

Tammy was born in Morgan City, the daughter of Ceasar Paul Romero Sr. and Joyce Billiot Romero.

Tammy was an avid Saints and LSU fan, she loved to go fishing, and she loved her dogs. Tammy’s dream was to go to Washington D.C and visit the Library of Congress; she dreamt of sitting in the library and spending her day reading. You never seen Tammy without her makeup on, she loved to be dressed up wherever she went.

Tammy will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son, Joey Perry of Berwick; her mother, Joyce Romero of Bayou Vista; one brother, Caesar Romero Jr. and wife Chasity of Bayou Vista; one sister, Donna Romero LeBlanc of Patterson; fiance’ Clyde Turner; two grandchildren, Reagan Perry and Alyssa Perry; her godchild, Danielle Tatum of Baton Rouge; four nieces and nephews, Lauryn Romero, Amber Romero, Erin Tatum Atkins, and Bubba Tatum.

Tammy was preceded in death by her father, Ceasar Romero Sr.; brother-in-law, Wade Joseph LeBlanc.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 22, 2018, at Twin City Funeral Home with Pastor Marty Harden of Bethel Pentecostal Fellowship Church officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services.