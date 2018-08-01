TAMMY MARIE LaCOSTE

Wed, 08/01/2018 - 1:31pm

February 2, 1962 -July 30, 2018
Tammy Marie LaCoste, 56, a resident of Amelia, passed away Monday, July 30, 2018, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.
Tammy was born on February 2, 1962, in Morgan City, the daughter of Jerrel LaCoste and Shirley Mayon LaCoste.
She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by three children, Erica Lewallen and Brennon Billiot, both of Cookville, Tennessee, and Travis LaCoste of Amelia; eight grandchildren, Ethan, Evan, Erin, Cheyenne, Haylie, Dre’, Robert and Kiara; her mother, Shirley Mayon Boudreaux of Morgan City; one brother, Ronald LaCoste and wife Bernadine of Lake Arthur; three sisters, Elizabeth Tabor and husband Brian of Bayou L’Ourse, stepsister Angela LaCoste, and Trudy Howard and husband Leslie of Donner; and her beloved Boxer and friend, Mikey.
Tammy was preceded in death by her father, Jerrel LaCoste; granddaughter, Kahley Billiot; one sister, Michelle Stansbury; and stepbrother, Alcis “Buddy” LaCoste.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 2, 2018, at Twin City Funeral Home with a visitation being held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Following services, Tammy will be laid to rest in the Gibson Baptist Church Cemetery.

