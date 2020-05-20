Tammy Louise Moore James, 56, a native of Algiers and resident of Bayou Vista, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Ochsner Medical Center in Jefferson.

In an effort to comply with CDC recommendations, a private service will be held with invited guests only. Interment will be private. Services will be accessible by viewing the Jones Funeral Home Facebook Page at 1 p.m. Thursday.

She is survived by her children, Angelica Verdun of Verdunville, and Darrell Riggins, Grace Riggins, Kyle Riggins, Reginald James, Amber James and De’Angela James, all of Morgan City; grandchildren; siblings, Eric Ranking Sr. of Marrero, Worcester Johnson Jr., Shirlene Brown, Deirdre Jones, La Tyra Jones and Nicole Jones, all of New Orleans, and Shawn Carr-Louis of Dallas; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

Jones funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.