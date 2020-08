Tammy Holden Gettys, 59, a native of New Orleans and resident of Morgan City, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.

She is survived by six children, David Fonseca, John Fonseca, Donald Fonseca, Nicholas Fonseca, Adam Gettys, Kaysi Fonseca and Kristen Gettys; and 14 grand-children.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.