Tabatha Gail Dinger Gross, a lifelong resident of Berwick, unexpectedly passed away Saturday, March 25, 2017, at the age of 39. Wife, mother, daughter, sister, cousin, and friend … Tabatha was the friendly girl who never came across a stranger and was the type to help others even if she didn’t know them. She enjoyed hobbies such as fishing with her husband and girls, spending her Saturdays with her BFF, sharing occasional weekends with The Brunets, and every summer spending her days on the beach. It was a known fact that her Sundays were spent resting at home eating popcorn and watching television with her husband, and that she would start her days sitting at the dock in Berwick before heading to her parents’ for her morning coffee, which would later turn into lunch. For Tabatha, family was everything.

Tabatha leaves to cherish her loving memory her husband of 17 years, Edward “Bill” William Gross III; her four beautiful girls, Victoria, Abbie, Skyla, and “KK” Katelin; her father, Kirk Dinger Sr.; her mother, Kathy Francis Dinger; her grandmother, Mary Francis; three siblings, Tessa Ortis and her husband, Travis, Terrie Ervin and her husband, Thomas, and Kirk Dinger Jr. and his wife, Katherine; her lifelong childhood friend and sister by choice, Torri Gary and her husband, Chad; her godchildren, Courtney and Hannah; a host of nieces and nephews, Tayler, Kade, Brett, Tanner, Maddie, and Drew; her great nephews, Cameron and Khy; and many other close and extended family members.

She was reunited in heaven with her father-in-law, Edward William Gross Jr.; paternal grandparents Joseph and Edna Dinger; her maternal grandfather, Sidney Francis; her maternal step grandfather, Antoine “Tee” Francis and her cousin, Dylan Dinger.

The family requests that visitation be observed on Friday, March 31, 2017, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and again on Saturday, April 1, 2017, from 9 a.m. until time of services at Hargrave Funeral Home. A celebration of Tabatha’s life will take place on Saturday, April 1, at 1 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home with Tabatha being laid to rest in the Berwick Cemetery.