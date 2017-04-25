May 27, 1934 -April 22, 2017

Sylvia Vinning Stansbury, 82, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, entered the joy of Heaven on Saturday, April 22, 2017, at a Lake Charles hospital after an extended illness.

Mrs. Stansbury was born May 27, 1934, in Patterson, Louisiana, to Frances and Clarence Vinning Sr. and moved to Lake Charles in 1988. She will be remembered for her ministry and missionary work in her early married life. Mrs. Stansbury was a member of Glad Tidings Assembly of God. She was a longtime resident at a Lake Charles nursing home in her later years.

Those left to cherish her memory are a daughter, Percilla Vasseur (Floyd) of Lake Charles; stepson, Lester Crews Jr. (Faye) of Patterson; granddaughter, Andrea Vasseur Bryant (Chad) of Lake Charles; great-grandson, Bradley Bryant of Lake Charles; brother, Melvin Vinning (Myrna) of Patterson; and three sisters, Barbara Vinning of Patterson, Dolores Sons (Justin “Sonny”) of Hessmer, Louisiana, and Ruby Crappell of Patterson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lawrence Stansbury; two brothers, Clarence Vinning Jr. and Francis Vinning; and a sister, Jeaneze Frentz.

A visitation was held at Johnson Funeral Home in Lake Charles on Monday, April 24, 2017, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a prayer service held at 6 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Ibert’s Funeral Home in Patterson, Louisiana, on Thursday, April 27, 2017, at 11 a.m. The Rev. Gary Evers will officiate. Burial will follow in Ibert’s Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will begin in the funeral home on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the start of the service.

