July 12, 1934 — October 12, 2020

Sylvia Cole Carter, 86, a resident of Morgan City, passed away to her heavenly home on Monday, October 12, 2020, at Ochsner St. Mary.

Sylvia was born on July 12, 1934, in Franklin, Louisiana, the daughter of Wesley J. Cole and Therese LeBlanc Cole.

Sylvia was a wonderful homemaker who took great pride in raising her family. She had a passion for reading and loved watching the Lifetime channel. She enjoyed watching her LSU Tigers and New Orleans Saints. She loved her family and cherished every moment she was able to spend with them. After the love of her life John passed away, she survived for six and a half months with the love and help of her family. Sylvia, John and all the other family members who passed before them, are all reunited together again in heaven.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by seven children, Chris Carter of Morgan City, Nick Carter and wife Darlene of Amelia, Connie Carter Giandelone and husband Johnny P. of Berwick, Ben Carter Sr. and wife Laura of Morgan City, Molly Rulf and husband Andy of Berwick, Matt Carter and wife Wendy of Morgan City, and Lisa Morgan and husband Billydan Sr. of Patterson; 14 grandchildren, Jonathan Carter and wife Lucy, Marilyn Carter, Brandie Mitchell and husband Steve, Emily Vaughn and husband Ryan, Joni Giandelone and spouse Priscilla, Jaci Larrowe and husband Austin, Jami Giandelone, Ben Carter Jr. and wife Katie, Austin Carter, Stacey Domangue and husband Dustin, Jason Rulf and wife Robin, Ty Carter, Mattie Carter and Billydan Morgan Jr.; 13 great-grandchildren; one sister, Rita Provost; and two brothers, O.J. Cole and wife Tina, and Ronald Cole and wife Maria. Sylvia is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, step grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents, Wesley and Therese LeBlanc Cole; husband of 67 years, John M. Carter Jr.; two grandsons, Brad Nicholas Carter and William John Morgan; daughter-in-law, Patricia Carter; one brother, Hiliard Cole; and brother-in-law, Ronnie Provost.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Chris Carter, Ben Carter Sr., Matt Carter, Austin Carter, Johnny Giandelone and Andy Rulf. Honorary pallbearers will be Nick Carter and Billydan Morgan Jr.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020, in the Morgan City Cemetery.