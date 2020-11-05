July 17, 1948 — November 4, 2020

Suzanne Carpenter Lipari, a 51-year resident of Patterson, passed away surrounded in love at her home in the early morning hours of Wednesday, November 4, 2020, slipping away peacefully into eternity at the age of 72 following a long and hard-fought battle with cancer. Suzanne was born in Morgan City on July 17, 1948, the only child of John and Annette Carpenter. On December 20, 1969, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Morgan City, Suzanne married the love of her life, Louis Lipari. They were blessed with three sons, Matt, Jeff and Doug. She was a graduate of LSU and received her Master’s Degree plus 30 in Education from Nicholls State University. This forged a 32-year career as an educator in the St. Mary Parish School System. Suzanne was also a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International of which she took great pride in.

Suzanne had a beautiful soul and the heart of a servant. A longtime parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson, she served her Lord and church as the organist for over 25 years. She was a loving daughter, a devoted wife and mother, a proud “MeMe” to her grandchildren, that special aunt that loved her nieces and nephews like her own, and a dear friend to so many. Her smile could give light to the darkest of times and her laugh was contagious to say the least. She actively supported her children and grandchildren in all that they did. They were truly her greatest accomplishment. She was an animal lover, especially to her cats, and was blessed with the gift of being able to make everyone she met feel as though they were the most important person in the room. One could honestly say that she was the least judgmental person they had ever met. She was selfless, caring, compassionate, and faithful. Her presence on this side of eternity will truly be missed.

Her beautiful memory will forever live on in the hearts of her three sons, Matthew L. Lipari and his wife Kristen, Jeffrey P. Lipari and his wife Tabby, and John Douglas Lipari and his wife Frannie; her seven grandchildren, Jordan, Brooke, Bailee, Megan, Emily, Landon and John Lipari; sisters-in-law, Leona Armato and Mikie Lipari; brothers-in-law, Luke J. Lipari and his wife Kay and Lenny M. Lipari and his wife Robin; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and friends.

Those who have gone on before her include her beloved husband of 46 years, Louis Joseph Lipari; her parents, John DeForest Carpenter and Annette Cone Carpenter; maternal grandparents, George Washington Cone and Lena McGee Cone; paternal grandparents, Stewart Maxwell Carpenter and Nevada Sanders Carpenter; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Leo P. Lipari and Mary Cremaldi Lipari; and brothers-in-law, Peter L. Lipari, Cosimo “Gus” Lipari and Lucien Armato.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson during a 1:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial, with a musical tribute beginning at 1 p.m. Following the Mass she will be laid to rest in the St. Joseph Cemetery. Father Herb Bennerfield will be the Celebrant for the Mass, with her godchild, Father Jacob Lipari, and Father Angelo Cremaldi concelebrating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday at Ibert’s Mortuary in Patterson beginning at 9 a.m., followed by the recitation of the Rosary at 11 a.m., and dismissal from the funeral home at 12:30 p.m.

Serving as pallbearers will be Matt Lipari, Jeff Lipari, Doug Lipari, Landon Lipari, John Douglas Lipari Jr., John Armato and Lenny Lipari.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to Craig Ortego and the staff of the Acadiana Cancer Center in Lafayette, Dr. Michael Cain and his PA Allison Bertrand, Journey Hospice, and especially to her special friends, Barbara LaCoste and Linda Daniel, who helped care for her in her time of need.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you please consider contributions to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1011 First St., Patterson, LA 70392.

Family and friends may view the obituary online by visiting www.iberts.com and are encouraged to share their condolences, cherished memories, love, and support for the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1111 Lia Street, Patterson, LA 70392, (985) 395-7873.