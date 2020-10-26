January 22, 1957 — October 22, 2020

Susan “Susie” Marie Blanco, 63, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020, at her home.

Susan was born January 22, 1957, the daughter of Andrew Edwin Blanco Sr. and Marie Venelia Primeaux Blanco.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by three sons, Chris, Jason and Greg Looney, all of Morgan City; three siblings, Philomena Totten of Patterson, Melissa “Missy” Stockton of Oklahoma and Ronald Blanco of Texas; and three grandchildren, Rylan, Sierra and Kayla Looney.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents, An-drew and Marie Blanco; and one brother, Andrew Blanco Jr.