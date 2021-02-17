March 1, 1950 – February 10, 2021

Susan Marie Trahan, a Franklin native and longtime resident of Baldwin, passed away at the age 70 on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. Susan was the eldest of two children born to Ira and Theckla Trahan.

Survivors include her brother, Michael W. Trahan and his wife Meryl; nieces, Danielle Trahan and Nichole Trahan and her spouse Maddie Blaschke; and great nephew, Cole Owens.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ira John Trahan and Theckla Breaux Trahan.

Susan will be laid to rest in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Baldwin at a later date during a private inurnment held with immediate family.

Family and friends may view the obituary online by visiting www.iberts.com and are encouraged to share their condolences, cherished memories, love, and support for the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1007 Main Street, Franklin, La. 70538, (337) 828-5426.