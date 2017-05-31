May 2, 1956 -May 30, 2017

Susan E. Picou Ludwig, 61, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2017, at Landmark of Acadiana in St. Martinville.

Susan was born May 2, 1956, in Sulphur, the daughter of Lloyd Picou and Beverly Perron Picou.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two daughters, Sarah Grizzaffi and husband Brad of Broussard, and Jennifer Ludwig and husband Mark of Patterson; one son, Brandon Orlando of Lafayette; four grandchildren, Hannah, Caleb, Zachary and Hayes; her mother, Beverly Perron Picou of Morgan City; four brothers, Byron Picou, Douglas Picou, David Picou and Ronald Picou, all of Morgan City; and three sisters, Melissa McGill, Amanda Delahoussaye and Dianna Foret, all of Morgan City.

Susan was preceded in death by her father, Lloyd Picou; and two brothers, Joey Picou and Louie Picou.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 1, 2017, at Twin City Funeral Home with the Rev. Marty Harden officiating. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Following the services, Susan will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.