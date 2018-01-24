STUART HUBERT HIDALGO JR.

October 8, 1936 - January 22, 2018

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 26, 2018, at 12 p.m. at Ibert’s Mortuary in Franklin for Stuart H. Hidalgo Jr. Following services Mr. Stuart will be laid to rest in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Baldwin. Father Lloyd Benoit will conduct the services. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 9:30 a.m. and continue until service time.

A native and lifelong resident of Franklin, Mr. Stuart passed away at his home at the age of 81 in the early morning hours of Monday, January 22, 2018. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and was a Texaco retiree after many years of dedicated service. He learned how to make homemade wine from his father, something he continued until his death. His muscadine wine was loved by many.

Survivors include one son, Craig Hidalgo and his wife Louise; two granddaughters, Adrienne M. Medley and her husband James and Kellie Lynne Hidalgo; three sisters, Jeanne H. LeBlanc and her husband Kenneth, Martha H. Pontiff and her husband Wilbur, and Kathy H. Brand; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Stuart Hubert Hidalgo Sr. and Florida Landry Hidalgo; and one brother-in-law, Rev. Eddie Brand.

Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1007 Main Street, Franklin, La. 70538, (337) 828-5426.