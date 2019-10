Storm Edward Brewer, 66, a native of Kentucky and resident of Stephensville, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019.

He is survived by a son, Edward Bushinelle of Stephensville; three step-daughters, Danielle Bushinelle, Leanne Gresco and Odie Guillo-ry, all of Stephensville; and a brother, Steven Brewer of Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial visitation will be Saturday, 3-5 p.m., at Twin City Fu-neral Home.