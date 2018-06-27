'Stop the Violence' Rally slated July 19

Wed, 06/27/2018

“Stop the Violence!” is a rally to curb gun violence and to promote sound decision making, will take place Thursday, July 19 at 6 p.m. at Broussard-Harris Recreation Center.
This event is free and open to the public.
The idea for the rally came from a conversation between Mayor Raymond Harris and Rachelle Bell. In honor of Ms. Bell, who was a huge Saints fan, everyone is asked to show their appreciation for all of her hard work by wearing black and gold to the rally.
For more information, contact the Office of Community Development (ashields@franklin-la.com or 337-828-6345).

