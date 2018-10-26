Steven Kober, 62, was a lifetime resident of Morgan City, Louisiana, until he met and married his best friend and love, Cynthia, 5 years ago and moved to Bayou Chicot, Louisiana. Steve’s many passions in life included Harley motorcycles, hot rods, rat rods and race cars — the faster the better. He was an avid fisherman and also loved hunting. As a pipe welder he was able to travel and work across the U.S. as well as other countries. He often said that the opportunities to see and witness God’s creations in so many places were such a privilege. More than that, he had such incredible love for his family and friends. He will be fondly remembered for his wonderful sense of humor. He was known for his ability to carry on lengthy conversations with total strangers.

In addition to Cynthia, he is survived by his children, Krystal Kober, Trevor Kober, Stephanie Kober, Samuel Kober, Rebecca Pace, Joseph Pace, Jessica Pace and Phillip Pace; grandchildren, Zachary Gassiott, Zoey Hoven, Ethan Voisin, Steven Kober, Alexandria Allbrook, Brittaney Barber, Bobbie Jean Barber, Gary Barber, Emma Burkett and Beau Burkett; as well as great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He will also be deeply missed by his siblings, Evelyn Kober Domangue, Sandra Kober Bell (Douglas), Nancy Kober, Dale Kober (Louann), Jimmy Kober (Linda) and Ronnie Kober (Mary).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Helen Kiefer Kober; brothers, Michael Kober and Wayne Kober; and sisters, Louise Kober Harvey, Florence Kober Winters and June Kober Badeaux.

Although he will be missed immensely, we will always be grateful for his legacy of love and adventure and the memories we have.

A memorial service, a celebration of Steven’s life, will be held on Sunday, October 28, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Kevin West officiating. Visitation will be at noon until the service at the Turkey Creek Community Center, 13850 Veterans Memorial Highway, Turkey Creek, Louisiana.

He will give eternal life to those who keep on doing good, seeking after the glory and honor and immortality that God offers. Romans 2:7