Abbeville — Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Steven Joseph Ledet, 74, who died Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Patterson Healthcare Center.

He was laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Deacon William “Billy” Vincent officiating the services.

Steven is survived by his son, Jeremy Ledet of Morgan City; daughter, Stephanie Verret and her husband Preston of Patterson; three grandchildren, Brandon Verret, Dylan Verret and Reese Ledet; brother, Terry Ledet of Abbeville; two sisters, Janice Choate and her husband Derrel, and Carolyn Stoute and her husband Gerald, all of Abbeville; nephews, Kevin Choate, Clayton Choate and Wade Choate; and niece, Lynette Abshire.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sterling Ledet and the former Marie Griffin; paternal grandparents, Eugene and Anny Ledet; maternal grandparents, James and Angela Griffin; and nephews, Eric Choate and Gary Stoute.

Visiting hours were observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, from 9 a.m. until time of services. A rosary was prayed at 1:30 p.m.

Vincent Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.