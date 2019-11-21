April 9, 1972 — November 18, 2019

Steven James “Stevie” Adams, 47, a resident of Morgan City, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, November 18, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Steven was born on April 9, 1972, in Morgan City, the son of Eulice and Carol Adams.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his parents, Eulice and Carol Adams of Morgan City; three siblings, Brenda Veillion and husband David, Dean Adams and wife Sheila, and Natalie Adams, all of Morgan City; 11 nieces and nephews; 12 great-nieces and great-nephews; and godparents, Mary Ward and Doug and Ann Adams.

Stevie was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Nolden and Wilda Adams; and paternal grandparents, Clive and Louise Champagne Adams.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with a visitation being held from 9 a.m. until Mass time. Following Mass Stevie will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.